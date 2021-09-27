Watch
NewsTexas News

Actions

Houston man charged with murdering teen released on bail

Gerald Williams was released from Houston jail
items.[0].videoTitle
A Houston man charged with the shooting death of a teenager during a road rage incident has been released from jail after posting bond totaling $350,000.
Posted at 12:48 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 13:48:50-04

HOUSTON, Texas — A Houston man charged with the shooting death of a teenager during a road rage incident has been released from jail after posting bond totaling $350,000.

Houston police say Gerald Williams is responsible for killing 17-year-old David Castro, after an Astros game in July near Minute Maid Park.

Houston NBC affiliate KPRC discovered that Williams was released from prison in February 2020 after serving 12 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In a social media post, Castro's father criticized Williams’ release and the fact his bond wasn’t set at the maximum amount.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education