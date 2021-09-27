Houston man charged with murdering teen released on bail

HOUSTON, Texas — A Houston man charged with the shooting death of a teenager during a road rage incident has been released from jail after posting bond totaling $350,000.

Houston police say Gerald Williams is responsible for killing 17-year-old David Castro, after an Astros game in July near Minute Maid Park.

Houston NBC affiliate KPRC discovered that Williams was released from prison in February 2020 after serving 12 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In a social media post, Castro's father criticized Williams’ release and the fact his bond wasn’t set at the maximum amount.