Hinojosa says he supports Democrats who fled to Washington

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas State Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa is weighing in on the Democratic walkout over the voting rights bill.

Hinojosa (D-McAllen) says he and other members of his party are negotiating with Republicans on the issue.

"We are working here on the Senate side to try to come up with decent legislation that is acceptable and will address those concerns about voter fraud and provide access to the voting books so legal residents and eligible voters can vote without an excess work on their right to vote," Hinojosa said.

The veteran lawmaker says he supports the Texas House Democrats who left Austin for Washington, D.C., to block the voting rights bill.

