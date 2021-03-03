H-E-B: Customers still required to wear masks in stores

UPDATE 3/7:

H-E-B has updated their policy and will continue to require customers, employees and vendors to wear masks inside their stores.

After Gov. Abbott announced he would be ending the statewide mask mandate on March 10, originally H-E-B stated customers would be encouraged to wear masks when shopping. Now, they've once again updated their policy, stating "while statewide policy has changed, our store protocol has not. Mask use at our stores will remain."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that he was ending the state’s mask mandate and allowing businesses to open at 100 percent starting Wednesday March 10.

Despite this announcement, according to a report from KPRC, H-E-B will continue to enforce mask wearing for H-E-B employees and vendors.

“Although there is no longer a statewide mask order, H-E-B believes it is important that masks be worn in public spaces until more Texans and our Partners have access to the Covid-19 vaccine. As an essential service provider during the pandemic, H-E-B is focused on the health and safety of our Partners and customers. H-E-B will still require all our Partners and vendors to wear masks while at work, and we urge all customers to please wear a mask when in our stores,” said the grocery store in a statement.

H-E-B has required employees and customers to wear masks inside their stores since summer 2020.

