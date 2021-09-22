Watch
Former President Bush will hold Texas fundraiser for Liz Cheney

Chip Somodevilla/AP
Reports indicate that former President George W. Bush will hold a fundraiser in Texas for U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming.) <br/>Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP, File)
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney
Posted at 12:56 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 14:09:44-04

Sources indicate that former President George W. Bush will hold a fundraiser in Texas next month for Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Cheney has been the target of harsh criticism from former President Donald Trump.

She was one of a handful of republicans who voted to impeach him after the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney's vote to impeach cost her a House leadership role with the Republican party.

While Bush is backing her re-election bid, Trump is throwing his support behind her GOP primary challengers Harriet Hageman.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
