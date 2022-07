A punishing Texas heatwave is driving up power demand to the point where ERCOT, the state's energy-grid operator, is asking Texans to voluntarily reduce power use Monday.

Residents are asked to turn up thermostats, and not run major appliances between the hours of 2-8 p.m.

In May, the company asked Texans to conserve power during a heat wave that resulted in six power-plant outages.

ERCOT's statement said that no system-wide outages are expected at this time.