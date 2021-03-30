Elon Musk announces $30M donation to RGV county; asks people to move to Starbase

STARBASE, Texas — Elon Musk announced a $30 million donation to one county in the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.

Musk posted his announcement on Twitter, saying he will be donating $20 million to Cameron County schools and $10 million to the city of Brownsville to help revitalize its downtown.

Am donating $20M to Cameron County schools & $10M to City of Brownsville for downtown revitalization. Details to follow next week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2021

Along with his donation announcement, Musk also tweeted that he wants more people to move to Starbase in the Brownsville-South Padre Island region. He has positions available for SpaceX engineers, technicians, builders & essential support personnel, and expects Starbase to grow by a few thousand in the next few years.

Please consider moving to Starbase or greater Brownsville/South Padre area in Texas & encourage friends to do so!



SpaceX’s hiring needs for engineers, technicians, builders & essential support personnel of all kinds are growing rapidly. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2021

SpaceX's 'Starbase' is one of Musk's four SpaceX launch sites. It's been home to six launches so far, with the first rocket launched in 2019.