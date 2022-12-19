El Paso officials declare a state of emergency with surge of migrants

A surge of migrants arriving at the Texas-Mexico border has pushed the country's immigration system to the breaking point.

Officials said they expect an influx of migrants with Title 42 expiring Wednesday. The Trump-era public health policy was put in place in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and made it easier to return hundreds of thousands of migrants to Mexico.

Officials said the number of migrants attempting to cross the border could more than double daily once its lifted, as border towns are already strained. A group of Republican led states are calling on the Supreme Court to intervene as soon as tomorrow.

"Our asylum seekers are not safe, as we have hundreds and hundreds on the streets. And that's not the way we want to treat people," said El Paso Mayor Oscar Lesser.

The Department of Homeland Security has released a six-point plan for when Title 42 is lifted.

It includes resources at the border, strengthens penalties for unlawful entry, and improves the intake process.

