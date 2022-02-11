DPS: Increased patrols for a safe Super Bowl Sunday

The Texas Department of Transportation wants you to have an enjoyable but safe Super Bowl Sunday.

As the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals compete for the NFL's grand prize, DPS will be patrolling the streets from 12:01 a.m. until midnight, making sure Super Bowl festivities are being enjoyed responsibly.

The department is offering a few tips for fans who plan to be out and about on Sunday.

Don’t drink and drive . If you plan to have alcohol, designate someone else to drive you or take alternate transportation.

. If you plan to have alcohol, designate someone else to drive you or take alternate transportation. Buckle up everyone in the vehicle.

everyone in the vehicle. Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped.

for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped. Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones. Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.

while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you can Steer It, Clear It . If you’re involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes.

. If you’re involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes. Don’t drive fatigued .

. Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of roadside assistance. The number can also be found on the back of Texas driver licenses.

number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of roadside assistance. The number can also be found on the back of Texas driver licenses. Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling.

The organization, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), said that "in 2017, 47 percent of all traffic fatalities on Super Bowl Sunday (and the early hours of the following morning) were caused by drunk driving."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has a simple slogan to follow this Super Bowl weekend: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.