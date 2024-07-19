DPS Driver License offices across the state of Texas are currently closed due to a technical issue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — According to a social media post by officials, Texas Department of Public Safety driver license offices were closed across the state Friday morning due to a technical issue.

Texas DPS officials posted on X that the agency's information technology teams were "working diligently on a fix, however there is no current estimate on when [offices] will reopen."

"Customers with appointments should have been notified. Our IT teams are working diligently on a fix; however, there is no current estimate on when DLOs will reopen. Please monitor DPS’ social media and the DPS website for updates," stated DPS officials in the post.

While officials did not confirm the issue, a widespread Microsoft disruption was causing problems on systems worldwide late Thursday and into Friday morning.