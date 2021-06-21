Democrats rally in Austin supporting 'For the People Act'

AUSTIN, Texas — Crowds gathered Sunday outside the State Capitol in Austin in support of the "For the People Act."

Earlier this month, Gov. Greg Abbott promised to call a special session to focus on election integrity.

This action comes after Texas Democrats walked out on the Senate Bill 7 vote.

Republicans say the bill would have protected elections.

Democrats disagree, saying it would stop legal voters from casting a ballot, limit early voting hours and ban drive-thru and mail-in ballot drop boxes.

The "For the People Act" aims to block strict voting restrictions passed on the state level.

"We don't need to add a bunch of red tape just to the voting process, State Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, said. "You know in fact, it will soon be easier to open carry than it is to vote in Texas."

Nationwide, at least 253 bills that would restrict voting access have been introduced in at least 43 states.

