Demand for nurses could benefit TAMU-CC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The demand for nurses is continuing to grow across Texas.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas is projected to face a shortage of nurses increasingly until 2030.

So what's the reason?

Experts say several nurses in the country are going into retirement, leaving an opening for many positions, which could be filled by the increasing enrollment of students in the medical field from universities like Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

"The nurse shortage I think is influencing our students because they actually have really good opportunities when they graduate," said Dr. Marge Benham Hutchins, a P.H.D at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. "And there is a lot of residences available which gives them a lot of valuable training before they are on their own there is a lot of initiatives because there is a shortage."

There's also a need for Hispanic nurses.

TAMU-CC considers itself a Hispanic-serving institution with 55% enrollment of Hispanics in the college of Nursing and Health Science Department.