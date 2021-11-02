Dallas bar declares war on beloved Mariah Carey Christmas ballad

DALLAS, Texas — A Texas bar is giving Mariah Carey's mega-Christmas hit the silent treatment this year.

Stoneleigh P, a self-described dive bar in Dallas, has a sign on its jukebox that has Mariah fans up in arms.

Her "All I Want for Christmas Is You" song will be skipped if played before Dec. 1.

After that date, the song is only allowed one time a night.

The bar's manager says customers play Mariah's mega hit too often and too soon before Christmas, so staff are on high alert.

"Once we hear those twinkles, we run for the remote," said Laura Garrison, general manager of Stoneleigh P. "It's really just a button that we press to skip."

Someone posted a picture of the sign to social media, asking "is this the war on Christmas?"

Carey responded with a photo of herself in armor and ready to go to battle.

She also posted a video of herself destroying the "not" in "It's Not Time."