Corpus Christi resident shares his experience attending Astroworld music concert

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Among the 50,000 concert goers in attendance, a Corpus Christi resident along with a few loved ones just looking to enjoy the music of one of their favorite artists, tells us he's been to the festival before and expected an unpredictable crowd.

24-year-old Albert Guerrero said he attended the Astroworld concert on November 5 and shares with us some of the things he saw that led up to the tragic event.

Guerrero tells us that his girlfriend, her 18-year-old sister and he decided to watch the concert from the back of the crowd because he said he knew trying to make his way to the front may be dangerous.

"Most of the concerts that I have been to in my life, these rap and hip hop concerts, they get crazy especially when you have a performer like Travis Scott. You know, so we played it safe and stood in the back," said Guerrero.

Guerrero said before the show even began, he saw a golf cart with an emergency siren drive past them, transporting what looked like someone in distress.

"I specifically remember seeing this guy on a cart because I told my girlfriend 'hey that guy does not look passed out he looks like he has been out for a while'," said Guerrero. "You know, but as many concerts that we have been to we have seen this happen all the time. People pass out you know, people are out of it, they are totally out of it."

Guerrero said at one point during the performance, Travis Scott did acknowledge people were passing out in the crowd.

"He is asking the security and the paramedics 'please', he says 'please can y'all get her out, get them out'. And things like that, they happen all the time, people pass out all the time," said Guerrero.

He says he attended Astroworld in 2019 , and remembers trying to make his way through the packed crowd. He said too many tickets for the venue were sold back then-- and believes the concert hosted more people than it could handle this time around.

"Those are concerts that you are willing to be pushed around, be squished up against people. And that's why I made the decision for my girlfriend and her sister that we were going to stay a little more towards the back," he said.

Rapper Travis Scott tweeted out, " I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld festival."

Scott will cover all funeral costs for the eight victims killed on Friday in the crowd-surge.

That's according to a statement released on Monday by a representative for the artist. He will also partner with online therapy portal 'Better-Help' to provide free mental health services to those affected by the tragedy. The statement also said Scott is communicating with Houston law enforcement and city officials to connect with victims' families.

Scott was also an organizer of the event.