Corpus Christi native escapes juvenile authorities in Austin

Posted at 10:37 PM, Jun 14, 2021
Sixteen-year-old Erik Robinson, a Corpus Christi native, reportedly escaped from Austin’s Dell Children’s Medical Center on Monday night.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department stated in a release late Monday night that Erik was in its custory, and outside for supervised recreation at approximately 6:40 p.m. when he climbed a wall and ran from the hospital grounds.

He is described as white, and standing 5-8. He weighs 150 lbs., and was last seen wearing a grey adidas sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

He also has scars on his right wrist, his left hand, both knees and his back.

A BOLO was issued for him, but officials also ask that people near Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, and in Corpus Christi be on the lookout.

