Civil rights groups claim new Texas congressional districts skewed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Legislature has drawn a new congressional map for the state that will be used for the next decade.

Texas is the only state getting two new congressional seats because of the state's rapid population growth.

According to the latest U.S. Census data, non-white Texans account for 95 percent of that growth.

White Texans make up just less than 40 percent of the entire population.

Civil rights groups say the two newly created congressional districts are drawn to give White, and likely Republican, candidates an advantage.

"If we don't pay attention to this and we don't demand that Latinos are represented, we will find ourselves with no representation," said Lydia Camarillo of the Texas Redistricting Task Force.

The Texas Republicans who led the redistricting efforts insist the new political boundaries are fairly created.

Nearly a dozen Latino civil rights groups have filed a lawsuit against the state over the new maps.