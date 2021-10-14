Central American women want answers about missing loved ones

FALFURRIAS, Texas — In Brooks County, a group of women from Central America are looking for answers about their missing loved ones.

They all have a family member they believe disappeared in the Brooks County area after crossing into the United States.

Their visit was sponsored by a non-profit that works for immigrant rights.

The group of women from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador brought a blanket embroidered with the names of their missing family members.

One woman from El Salvador told us she last heard from her son in September 2012.

"We cannot mourn until we find them until we know what happened to them," said Aracely Martinez de Mejia, a mother from El Salvador. "We still have that hope of finding them alive. For a mother, this hurts so much. I feel dead inside , not knowing the fate of our children, each day is a nightmare of not knowing."

These women will leave DNA samples with the South Texas Human Rights Center to see if there's a match with one of the many unidentified immigrants found dead in the Brooks County area.

Over the past two decades, more than 3,000 people have died while trying to enter the United States in South Texas.