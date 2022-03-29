Brush fire near San Antonio impacts 37 homes, burns nearly 1,100 acres of land

A brush fire in Medina County near San Antonio is still burning after being sparked by a pick-up truck that caught on fire Friday.

The fire has scorched almost 1,100 acres, and at last report, it was 70-percent contained.

According to Governor Greg Abbott, three homes have been destroyed and 37 homes have been impacted - but saved.

Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for that area.

Right now, there are 14 active brush fires in Texas. You can keep track of them by following this page setup by the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System.