Body found in White Oak Bayou during reported drowning call, Houston PD investigating

HOUSTON, Tx — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man's body was found in White Oak Bayou near downtown Houston Wednesday morning.

According to HPD, it was initially reported as a drowning call on White Oak Drive and Gladys Street.

The man's identity has not been confirmed pending an autopsy from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Houston Police Department Homicide Division Sergeant M. Cass and Detective J. Brown say that HPD patrol officers responded to a report of a body in the White Oak Bayou. HPD's Dive Team recovered the body at the 100 block of Marie Street around 9:10 a.m. There were no obvious signs of foul play, investigators said.

This is the seventh body found in Houston bayous in the last 30 days. Despite online speculation from social media users that there is a serial killer on the loose in Houston, both Mayor John Whitmore and officials from HPD say there is no evidence that suggests that.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

