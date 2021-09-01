Biden blasts Texas "heartbeat" abortion bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden provided some stinging criticism for Texas' so-called "heartbeat" abortion bill that went into effect Wednesday morning.

Texas Senate Bill 8 bans women from getting abortions as early as six weeks, unless there is a medical emergency

Biden said that the Texas bill was "extreme" and "blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and upheld as precedent for nearly half a century."

"The Texas law will significantly impair women’s access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes." Biden said in a statement. "And, outrageously, it deputizes private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone who they believe has helped another person get an abortion, which might even include family members, health care workers, front desk staff at a health care clinic, or strangers with no connection to the individual."

Biden again affirmed his administration's determination to provide abortion rights for women across the nation - a foundation of his beliefs for many years.

"My administration is deeply committed to the constitutional right established in Roe v. Wade nearly five decades ago and will protect and defend that right," Biden said.