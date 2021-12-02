Austin police control school lockdown with no injuries

AUSTIN, Texas — A lockdown at an Austin-area high school de-escalated to a hold after a report that three students had taken a gun inside a bathroom.

Austin Independent School District police put Akins Early College High School in south Austin on lockdown just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The students involved were quickly discovered.

We're told no shots were fired, but one of the students did have two ammunition magazines.

According to officials, all staff and students were never in any danger.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.