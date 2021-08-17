Watch
NewsTexas News

Actions

At least 324 Afghan refugees to be resettled in Texas

items.[0].image.alt
Rahmat Gul/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2021 file photo, an internally displaced Afghan woman from a northern province, who fled her home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, fans her sleeping child, in a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan. Many women in Afghanistan remain at home because they are too terrified to venture into a new world ruled by the Taliban. The extremist group that once stoned women and restricted their every move is now back in power. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)
Afghanistan Women
Posted at 2:36 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 15:39:24-04

As the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, thousands are seeking refuge in the United States as well as other countries.

According to KXAN, a report from Refugee Services of Texas suggests that 30,000 Afghans will soon be relocated to the United States, with some being temporarily housed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, while at least 324 will be settled through the organization’s offices in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston.

KPRC says the refugees have applied for special immigrant visas and will undergo security background checks and health screenings before entering the U.S.

"We stand ready, willing, and able to work with our national resettlement partners, elected representatives, and the military to process and resettle as many people as possible," said Refugee Services of Texas-Austin in a tweet.

The Afghan government crumbled quickly after U.S. troops started withdrawing from the country. Over the weekend, the Taliban captured Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, with very little fight from the Afghan army. This provided the Taliban with a grand victory, but has also left behind great uncertainty to Afghan citizens who were once held under the Taliban's brutal regime in the 1990’s.

“It is wrong to ask American troops to step up when Afghanistan’s own armed forces would not," President Joe Biden stated in an address to the nation on Monday.

In his address, the president said the U.S. has deployed thousands of troops to the country to assist with evacuating U.S. and allied personnel, as well as Afghans who have helped America and those at special risk from the Taliban advance.

According to Forbes, Canada and other members of NATO will also be accepting approved Afghan refugees fleeing from their country.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education