Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Police in College Station are looking for a missing 3-year-old girl.



Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

The College Station Police Department is searching for Adeline Paige Welch.

Identifying features:



white

female

3-years-old

3’00”

26 lbs

blonde hair

blue eyes.

Police are looking for Maranda Nicole Nichols, who was last seen wearing jeans, a green sweater, and brown boots, in connection with the abduction.

Identifying features:



white

female

30 years old

5’00” tall

110 lbs

bald or unknown wig

green eyes

unknown tattoo on her upper left arm

The suspect is driving a white, 2006, Toyota Highlander with a Texas license plate number of MWS8187.

The suspect was last reported in College Station, Texas.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.