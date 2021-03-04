Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Police in College Station are looking for a missing 3-year-old girl.
Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.
The College Station Police Department is searching for Adeline Paige Welch.
Identifying features:
- white
- female
- 3-years-old
- 3’00”
- 26 lbs
- blonde hair
- blue eyes.
Police are looking for Maranda Nicole Nichols, who was last seen wearing jeans, a green sweater, and brown boots, in connection with the abduction.
Identifying features:
- white
- female
- 30 years old
- 5’00” tall
- 110 lbs
- bald or unknown wig
- green eyes
- unknown tattoo on her upper left arm
The suspect is driving a white, 2006, Toyota Highlander with a Texas license plate number of MWS8187.
The suspect was last reported in College Station, Texas.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.