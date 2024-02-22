Watch Now
NewsTexas News

Actions

Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Cecilia Alvarado of Houston

Amber Alert Cecilia Alvardo
TxDPS
Amber Alert Cecilia Alvardo
Posted at 10:11 AM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 11:15:18-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Houston County Sheriff's Office is searching for 13-year-old Cecilia Alvarado, and the Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert on Feb. 22.

According to Houston officials, Alvarado was last seen on the 16900 block of Sunshine Street in Houston, Texas, around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Alvarado is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Alvarado was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Law enforcement officials believe Cecilia is with an unknown adult man and is in danger at this time.

Anyone with information about Cecilia’s whereabouts should contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Black History Month