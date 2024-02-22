Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Cecilia Alvarado of Houston

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Houston County Sheriff's Office is searching for 13-year-old Cecilia Alvarado, and the Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert on Feb. 22.

According to Houston officials, Alvarado was last seen on the 16900 block of Sunshine Street in Houston, Texas, around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Alvarado is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Alvarado was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Law enforcement officials believe Cecilia is with an unknown adult man and is in danger at this time.

Anyone with information about Cecilia’s whereabouts should contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.

