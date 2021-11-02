AMBER ALERT: 14-year-old from Glenn Heights abducted

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas — The Glenn Heights Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 14-year-old Stevie Patrice Johnson.

She is described as a black female, weighting about 120 pounds with a height of 5’00”. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and air force one shoes.

Police believe 33-year-old Shawnice Renee Hickman is connected to Johnson's abduction. Hickman is described as a black female, with a height of 5’07”, and weighing about 190 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with tiger striped sleeves, black leather pants, and red shoes. She is driving a black, 2017 GMC Terrain with a license plate number of ct0d6r.

Hickman was last heard from in Glenn Heights,Texas.

Law enforcement believes Johnson is in immediate danger. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Glenn Heights Police Department at 972-223-3478.