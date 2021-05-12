Alcohol to-go has become permanent law across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott made it official today, signing a bipartisan plan that will make alcohol to go permanent across Texas.

It was originally placed into law during the pandemic to help boost to-go business for Texas restaurants by allowing them to sell alcohol along with pickup and delivery orders.

Abbott signed the bill at noon Wednesday after the bipartisan plan originally was approved by the Texas Senate on April 28.

Abbott originally signed an executive order last year as the pandemic began. It was then extended indefinitely until its passage.

The governor announced the bill by a tweet released early Wednesday afternoon.