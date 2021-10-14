Abbott standing by executive order banning vaccines

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is speaking out about his recent executive order banning vaccine mandates.

Speaking to CBS affiliate KFDM in Beaumont, Abbott says he expects legal challenges to his laws and executive orders.

But he stands by them.

"The Biden Administration does not have the authority to mandate a vaccine," Abbott told the station.

"I have no doubt that all of the laws and all of these executive orders will be going to court and probably even the U.S. Supreme Court."

Abbott says he supports a policy banning migrants from entering at the border because of the pandemic and says plans for the border wall are moving forward.

"Texas is building the border wall. We are using some crowd funding money," Abbott said. "However, most of the money is coming from the state of Texas."

When asked about Texas' new abortion law - which bans the procedures as early as six weeks and is facing legal challenges from the biden administration - Abbott says the state of Texas will defend the new law.

The latest ruling from the Fifth Circuit Court allowed the Texas abortion law to stand.

The court gave the Texas Attorney's General Office a deadline of Thursday to respond to the Justice Department's latest arguments.