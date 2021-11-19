Abbott, O'Rourke campaigns announce big early contributions

AUSTIN. TEXAS — The Texas gubernatorial race is shaping up as a battle of big money.

Both prominent early candidates have racked up impressive early starts.

Democratic challenger Robert "Beto" O’Rourke’s campaign announced Wednesday it has already raised more than $2 million within 24 hours of announcing his candidacy.

And incumbent Greg Abbott’s campaign released a report of nearly $5 million raised from Sept. 7 through Oct. 19.

Campaign ads have already begun on both sides.

Abbott posted an ad series on YouTube that is criticizing O'Rourke's stance on gun control, health care reform, immigration and the Black Lives Matter movement.

