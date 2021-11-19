Abbott approves funding for new election audit division in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott approved funding for a new election audit division in Texas.

With the funding, the Texas Secretary of State's office is set to create a division meant to conduct forensic audits in Texas.

The Governor requested these funds on Thursday. Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick and Speaker of the House Rep. Phelan, Dade, District 21, issued a proposal for the transfer Thursday morning, which Abbott approved.

"Ensuring the integrity of our elections is critical to our democracy, and the Texas Secretary of State's office deserves the resources and support needed to thoroughly complete this ongoing task," said Governor Abbott. "The people of Texas must have trust and confidence in the election process, as well as the outcomes of our elections, which is why the state of Texas will transfer funding needed so that the Texas Secretary of State can create a division dedicated entirely to this important issue."