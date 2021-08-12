Watch
Abbott and Paxton work to strike down city of Dallas mask mandate

Posted at 8:58 PM, Aug 11, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a mask mandate for schools and businesses in spite of Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts to ban local mask orders.

In retaliation, Gov. Abbott and AG Ken Paxton filed a petition in the 5th Court of Appeals on Wednesday to strike down Jenkin's mandate.

"The Texas Disaster Act clearly states that the Governor has the power to guide the state through emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Any school district, public university, or local government official that decides to defy the order will be taken to court," said Abbott's release.

On July 29, 2021, Gov. Abbott issued executive order GA-38, emphasizing the need for "personal responsibility" instead of government mandates. Abbott's office says the executive order has the force and effect of state law, superseding local rules and regulations.

“I’m confident the outcomes to any suits will side with liberty and individual choice, not mandates and government overreach,” said Paxton in the release.

