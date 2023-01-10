88th session of Texas Legislature starts today

AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th session of the Texas State Legislature starts today and runs through May 29.

Setting the state's budget is a top priority for lawmakers. Other issues include border security, school safety and gender rights.

Two bills filed for this session are House Bill 22 and House Bill 23.

HB 22 requires a sales report when a retailer sells or transfers multiple firearms or magazines to the same buyer within five consecutive days.

HB 23, also known as the "Save Women's Sports Act," would not allow a student to participate in a school or college's athletic team opposite his or her gender.

If passed, the bills would become law in September.

Opening day proceedings of the senate of the 88th legislature will be streamed live at noon online.

Find more Texas news stories here.