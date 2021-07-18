60 people treated after chemical leak in Houston-area water park

SPRING, Texas — Nearly 60 people were treated Saturday afternoon after a chemical leak at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, Texas.

The incident started in the kiddie pool area when a lifeguard became sick. More people including children became sick shortly after. Twenty-six people were taken to the hospital, including a three-year-old who is now in stable conditon; 39 refused transport.

Most people experienced minor skin and inhalation irritation. Investigators believe the leak was some sort of mixture of bleach and sulfuric acid.

"What began as a fun family day has turned into very much a nightmare for many families. Thankfully, we had a very efficient, very quick, extremely coordinated response,"said Harris County Judge Linda Hidalgo.

A hazmat team is on the scene working to identify the cause of the incident and verify the chemicals involved.

Splashtown will remain close until further notice.