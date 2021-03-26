13 Families received keys to their new home years after hurricane Harvey

The Coastal Bend disaster recovery group and its partners are now in phase 1 of its home dedication event in Woodsboro.

“It's such a great feeling,” said Willie Green. Green said it is an emotional day after receiving the keys to her new home, 4 years after hurricane Harvey.

“Feels so good, I never thought I would be this emotional. But it is a blessing and I and it feels so good,” said Green who is a new homeowner.

Thursday, 13 families received keys to their new homes, built by a group of volunteers through the Disaster Aid of Ohio. As we first reported back in September, construction for Tierra De Esperanza would begin in November so families could move into a home in spring.

Donna Rosson President of the Coastal bend Disaster Recovery Group said some of them had been living in sheds since hurricane Harvey. “The homes are very well built and they are actual artisans when it comes to masonry and carpentry. So these homes are not going anywhere for the next hurricane or heavy winds that we have,” said Rosson.

Along with the keys to their new home, they were gifted a knife set and sewn wall hangings. Green says the process of filling out all of the paperwork for a new home was hard but she was determined to make it happen.

“If you believe in something and have patience it will come,” said Green.

Rosson said the old homes the families used to live in will be demolished. “And the land will be given to the Refugio county development corporations non profit organization. Hopefully then they can have new homes built on those sites,” said Rosson.

Rosson said 10 more families are getting their keys.

