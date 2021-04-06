Watch
Texas isn't only a football state

Elaine Thompson/AP
Washington's Nate Pryor tosses the ball before taking a free throw late in the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When most people think of Texas sports, they think of football. Nothing more, oftentimes remarking on how the state treats all levels of football like it's the pros.

If this NCAA Tournament showed us anything, it's that Texas is just as much a basketball state as anything.

We see that some of the top recruits come from Texas. Coaches regularly come down to try and poach the talent to put out on their own respective courts.

Baylor just won the national championship. Houston accompanied them in the Final Four. Texas Tech, Abilene Christian, and North Texas all won a game in the NCAA tournament.

Texas Southern also won a game in the NCAA Tournament. The state hinges more than on the fate of the University of Texas or Texas A&M University. There are so many more quality schools that shape the state in regards to sports.

Let's embrace and acknowledge that Texas is so much more than a football state.

