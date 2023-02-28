'Talk to your children': Minors banned from dining at Chick-Fil-A in Pennsylvania

ROYERSFORD, Pa. — A Chick-Fil-A in Pennsylvania is implementing a new dining room policy for children under 16 years old.

Located in Royersford, the restaurant said the policy comes due to numerous issues related to children and teens visiting and engaging in "unacceptable behaviors."

The restaurant cited minors disrespecting staff, leaving trash, and walking through the drive-thru lanes as a few examples of those behaviors.

The restaurant said parents would drop off their children at a local bounce park, with many of them later walking over to their location by themselves in unsupervised groups.

"Parents, we are not blaming you," the Chick-Fil-A restaurant said in a statement.

"Children and teens are learning to navigate the world free from supervision and often push the boundaries,"

"We simply can’t let them push those boundaries anymore at our restaurant."

Going forward, children under the age of 16 will be required to be accompanied by an adult to dine in the restaurant.

The restaurant clarified, though, that children under this age will still be allowed to come in and purchased food... but they must take it to go.

"To those unaccompanied children and teens that have visited us and acted appropriately, we thank you," the Chick-Fil-A restaurant said in their statement.

"But we also apologize,"

"Due to the numerous extreme behaviors of many of your peers, we must make a blanket rule covering anyone under the age of 16."

The restaurant closed its statement by encouraging local parents to their children about their behavior in public.

Read the full statement below: