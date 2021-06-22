Supreme Court sides with Student Athletes

On Monday, the U.S. supreme court ruled that the NCAA went too far in blocking some education related aid for student athletes.

The court says the NCAA violated antitrust laws by limiting the amount of aid students could receive for musical instruments, scientific equipment, postgraduate scholarships, tutoring, academic awards and paid internships.

Opponents fear this ruling will result in some schools offering over-the-top educational benefits to lure top athletes.

Monday's ruling did not address whether student athletes can be paid.

The NCAA is working toward updating its rules that would allow players to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness in endorsement and social media marketing deals.

The organization faces growing pressure from state lawmakers over the issue.

More than a dozen states have already passed laws allowing college athletes to be paid for use of name, image and likeness.

Despite the state laws, currently student athletes who accept money could risk losing their eligibility unless the NCAA changes its rules.

Congress is also considering a bill that would provide a nationwide standard on the issue of paying players, but no action is imminent.