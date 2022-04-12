Skidmore family lost home to fire, leaning on community for support.

CORPUS CHRIST, Texas — A Skidmore family was left without a place to call home after a fire broke out Sunday near Sims Drive.

Timothy Raska said he was working on one of his vehicles when he noticed black smoke coming from a property near his house.

"I had just enough time to run back in the house and get my wife and kids and get in our two vehicles," Raska said. "Basically, get off the property and as I was pulling off the driveway, (the fire) was burning down the house."

Skidmore Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Ty Huser said the fire burned approximately 384 acres.

It took 20 different agencies to contain it.

"We had some state resources come in, aerial and ground assets," Huser said. "We were able to keep the fire contained to the south side of 359 and within lines of 181."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Both Huser and Raska are asking residents to practice fire prevention.

"As dry as it is, watch the weather apps and listen to your fire departments public notifications," Raska said. "Somebody out mowing and hits metal, I now it's an accident, but an accident cost us everything this time."

Support for the Raska family is pouring in and they're going to need all the help they can get. Friends are also organizing a fundraiser.