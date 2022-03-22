Silver Alert: SAPD searching for 79-year-old man

UPDATE (3/22/2022 at 12:43 p.m.):

The alert has been discontinued because the man has been found.

ORIGINAL:

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for 79-year-old Jimmy Salazar, who was last seen on March 21 around 3:50 p.m. in San Antonio.

Salazar is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He has gray hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing glasses, a short sleeve light blue button down shirt, navy pants, and gray and black slippers.

The senior citizen was last seen on the 200 block of Salisbury Drive in San Antonio. He was in a gray, 2004 Ford F-150 with Texas License Plate 9344AX.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.