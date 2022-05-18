SILVER ALERT: Bexar County is searching for 69-year-old man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff 's office is searching for 69-year-old Ramiro Acevedo.

Acevedo was last seen at 10600 Block of Canyon River Helotes, Texas at 5:00 p.m. on May 8, wearing white baseball cap, blue polo shirt and blue jeans.

He was in a Black Nissan Sentra, 2006 with a Texas license plate number CN2L166.

He is described as a white male, brown eyes, gray hair, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

If you have any information Call (210) 335-6000 to report information to Bexar County Sheriff's Office

