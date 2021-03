CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are looking for a summer job, Schlitterbahn is looking for you.

The company announced Monday that they are looking to hire around 1,700 workers for the upcoming season.

Among the jobs up for grabs: lifeguards, housekeepers, food and beverage, and security.

Schlitterbahn will be holding a virtual hiring event on March 13, 2021.

Schlitterbahn currently has two water parks in Texas. One in Galveston and one in New Braunfels.