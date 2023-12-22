Santa Tracker 2023: Amazon teams up with NORAD to track Santa Claus

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The North American Aerospace Defense Command is teaming up with Amazon Connect to track Santa and follow his journey across the globe as he drops off presents to all the good boys and girls on Christmas Eve.

While Santa is making his list and checking it twice, parents and their children can check Santa's progress as he embarks on his journey across the globe.

NORAD Tracks Santa website went live on Dec. 1, with games, music, books, and videos. On Dec. 24, the countdown will turn to a live look at Santa's route across the world.

Beginning at 6 a.m. EST on December 24, kids (and kids at heart) can receive live updates on Santa’s whereabouts by also calling the toll-free number, 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723).

And in case you were wondering? Who is answering what NORAD estimates are more than 150,000 calls?

"As established, Santa is very busy, the elves are exhausted, and the reindeer don’t like to talk on the phone. The answer is: 1,250 American and Canadian uniformed personnel and Department of Defense civilian volunteers, using the cloud-based contact service Amazon Connect," said organizers.

"When on-site volunteers become busy, NORAD can simply transfer Santa-tracking queries to volunteers working remotely. Remote volunteers make it possible to take thousands of additional calls about Santa’s whereabouts from children all over the world," added organizers.

The official NORAD Tracks Santa app is available in the Apple App and Google Play stores, to count down the days until Santa’s journey on mobile devices.

NORAD Tracks Santa will also be available on digital media platforms includingFacebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X, and on contributor platforms, Amazon Alexa, Bing, SiriusXM, and OnStar.

