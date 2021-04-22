Sailors land in South Texas with training plan for SpaceX

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanks to companies like SpaceX, a renewed interest in space exploration is developing in the United States, and a group of sailors recently traveled across the Gulf of Mexico from Miami to South Padre Island with an ambitious goal to help the cause.

The crew, led by 69-year-old Reid Stowe, believes they can provide astronauts with vital training that will help in a potential journey to Mars.

Stowe holds the record for the longest sea voyage ever recorded, spending three years at sea, two of which were spent completely alone.

Stowe believes that the psychology and experience of space exploration are very similar to traveling at sea.

Both sailors and astronauts live in confined spaces in dangerous environments, have limited access to resources, and must stay calm and adaptable under pressure.

Stowe and his crew sailed to south Texas hoping to pitch their training program to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, which has been named "Mars Ocean Analog."

They visited the SpaceX launch site in Boca Chica, and were able to take pictures with "SN-15", a starship prototype.

A number of professional astronauts have already signed up to join Stowe and his crew on their next analog missions.

