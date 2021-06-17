Reynolds Wrap will pay you $10,000 for your #GrillFails

Summer is fast approaching but there's still time to learn how to master the grill.Reynold's is looking for one rookie to learn the art of the barbecue.

One person will get $10,000, a new set of grilling tools and one-on-one virtual grilling classes with grill master Steven Raichlen. You can apply from now until June 18, 2021 by submitting a photo of your biggest #GrillFail and the story behind it by emailing RookieGriller@ReynoldsGrill.com.

Each submission must include:

Age, city and state of applicant (Must be 18+ and live in the U.S.)

Photo of your #GrillFail or your most grill-timidated pose

The story behind your grill fail and why you deserve the title of Reynolds Rookie Griller

For more information about the Reynolds Rookie Griller, click here.