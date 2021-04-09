Registration to open for Save our Seniors program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi fire department announcing it will open registration for the Save our Seniors program Friday, April 9, 2021.

The program will deliver vaccines to home-bound people.

Registration will open from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for 500 people to receive their vaccine shots starting the week of April 12, 2021.

To register call the hot-line number at 1-888-728-0018 or click here.