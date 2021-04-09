Watch
Registration to open for Save our Seniors program

Delivering vaccines to homebound people.
Posted at 5:04 AM, Apr 09, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi fire department announcing it will open registration for the Save our Seniors program Friday, April 9, 2021.
The program will deliver vaccines to home-bound people.
Registration will open from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for 500 people to receive their vaccine shots starting the week of April 12, 2021.
To register call the hot-line number at 1-888-728-0018 or click here.

