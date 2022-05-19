Puppy love makes wedding paw-sible

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Apparently, Peanut and Cashew are nuts about each other.

The two chihuahua mixes decided to tie the knot on Wednesday afternoon at the San Antonio Humane Society.

"It was love at first sight!... Or first dental?" read a Facebook post from the SAHS.

The two four-legged lovers met at their dental surgeries and have been inseparable ever since.

During their recovery at the SAHS medical building, the two developed an unbreakable bond.

According to the post, both pups were surrendered by their families, who no longer could care for them.

Age is nothing but a number for these two. Peanut is 9-years-old and Cashew is 3-years-old.

The SAHS decided to celebrate their love and held a small, intimate wedding ceremony surrounded by staff, and volunteers.

Cashew was able to walk down the aisle and the event included bubbles, music and of course, they couldn't forget the cake.

The two love birds are available for adoption at the SAHS.

Although the SAHS would love for them to have their everlasting honeymoon fur-ever, Peanut and Cashew do not have to be adopted together.

If you’d like to give Peanut and Cashew a forever home (either together or separately), visit them at the SAHS.

They are located at 4804 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, Texas, or call the SAHS at 210-226-7461.