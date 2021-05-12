Positive signs for 2021 college graduates

It appears that 2021 college graduates will have an easier time finding a job than their 2020 counterparts.

Experts said the class of 2021 will have better job prospects than those who graduated during the pandemic-fueled recession of 2020.

Economists say starting a career during a recession can lead to lower income for up to a decade, when compared to those who start before or after a recession.

While this year's graduates have the advantage of entering the workforce as the U.S. economy is on the rebound, competition in the job market is still very high, as they will have to compete with last year's graduates who are still looking for work.

And more good news for the class of 2021, according to a recent NACE salary survey, they will also be looking at higher salaries for entry level jobs.

This is especially true for science related degrees.

The average entry level salary for an engineering major is at $71,088, a 1.6% increase from last year.

While computer science majors will make an average of $72,173 at their first job, jumping 7.1% since 2020.

NACE also released 2021's most in-demand bachelor's degrees, with accounting, finance and business administration rounding out the top 3.