Watch Now
News

Actions

People seeking a Plan B after Thursday's DoorDash glitch

Posted at 2:22 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 15:24:25-04

Twitter users took to the platform to share photos of items they were reportedly bought without being charged during a DoorDash glitch Thursday night.

A DoorDash representative confirmed the glitch to KRIS 6 News on Friday.

"On the evening of July 7th DoorDash experienced a payment processing issue, and as a result, some users were able to check out without an authorized form of payment for a short period of time, said the spokesperson. "We were subsequently notified that some users were placing fraudulent orders, and we immediately corrected the issue."

People posted pictures on social media of large alcohol and food purchases they reportedly made on the app during the glitch.

While restaurants posted pictures of reportedly being overwhelmed by the issue.

Some even reportedly bought birth control.

Several people said they were charged for their purchases Friday morning.

The spokesperson confirmed that DoorDash is rectifying the situation.

"We’re actively canceling fraudulent orders, and are in touch with merchants impacted to ensure they are compensated for any unauthorized orders they may have received," they said. "We work to ensure that we are always offering the highest quality of service to the communities we serve, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections