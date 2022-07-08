People seeking a Plan B after Thursday's DoorDash glitch

Twitter users took to the platform to share photos of items they were reportedly bought without being charged during a DoorDash glitch Thursday night.

A DoorDash representative confirmed the glitch to KRIS 6 News on Friday.

"On the evening of July 7th DoorDash experienced a payment processing issue, and as a result, some users were able to check out without an authorized form of payment for a short period of time, said the spokesperson. "We were subsequently notified that some users were placing fraudulent orders, and we immediately corrected the issue."

People posted pictures on social media of large alcohol and food purchases they reportedly made on the app during the glitch.

While restaurants posted pictures of reportedly being overwhelmed by the issue.

doordash glitch from the worker i.e my pov 🫠 #doordash #doordashglitch this wasn’t even the worst part 🥲 pic.twitter.com/hQWQzecJQc — pimpdaddyshayla (@yagirlshaylaaa) July 8, 2022

Some even reportedly bought birth control.

Several people said they were charged for their purchases Friday morning.

This woman outside crying on the phone because DoorDash took over $500 off her card from the glitch yesterday. — Eboné🤎✨ (@_ebbsss_) July 8, 2022

oh doordash made sure they fixed that glitch quick. took the money out my account INSTANTLY. 😭 — kiera’s advocate (@KieraDestineeee) July 8, 2022

The spokesperson confirmed that DoorDash is rectifying the situation.

"We’re actively canceling fraudulent orders, and are in touch with merchants impacted to ensure they are compensated for any unauthorized orders they may have received," they said. "We work to ensure that we are always offering the highest quality of service to the communities we serve, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this."