Panera Bread giving away bikes for Earth Day

Panera Bread Company is putting carbs and exercise together in celebration of the upcoming Earth Day. The company is giving away 30 bicycles featuring a basket shaped like its signature bread bowl.

To win one of those bikes, just enter your name at online from now until April 22, 2021, by clicking here.

Earth Day celebrations will be held next week, with the goal of coming up with ideas to address the global climate challenges.

This year, organizers will also hold live digital events, which can be seen here.

