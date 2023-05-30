Nueces County to host job fair

Nueces County will host a job fair Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend located at 520 N. Staples St. County officials said multiple positions are available, including:
- Corrections Officers
- Deputy Sheriff Officers
- Public Defenders Office
- Public Works Department
- District Attorney's Office
- Office of the Medical Examiner
- Court Administration
- Juvenile Services Department
- County Library
- Human Resources
- County Clerk's Office
- Nueces County Veterans Office
- Social Services Department
- Nueces County CSCD
It begins at 9:00 a.m. and runs until 2:00 p.m. Representatives will be available to discuss positions and there may be "on the spot" interviews.