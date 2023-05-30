Nueces County to host job fair

Nueces County will host a job fair Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend located at 520 N. Staples St. County officials said multiple positions are available, including:



Corrections Officers

Deputy Sheriff Officers

Public Defenders Office

Public Works Department

District Attorney's Office

Office of the Medical Examiner

Court Administration

Juvenile Services Department

County Library

Human Resources

County Clerk's Office

Nueces County Veterans Office

Social Services Department

Nueces County CSCD

It begins at 9:00 a.m. and runs until 2:00 p.m. Representatives will be available to discuss positions and there may be "on the spot" interviews.