Nueces County to host job fair

County is hiring for over a dozen positions
Posted at 7:25 AM, May 30, 2023
Nueces County will host a job fair Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend located at 520 N. Staples St. County officials said multiple positions are available, including:

  • Corrections Officers
  • Deputy Sheriff Officers
  • Public Defenders Office
  • Public Works Department
  • District Attorney's Office
  • Office of the Medical Examiner
  • Court Administration
  • Juvenile Services Department
  • County Library
  • Human Resources
  • County Clerk's Office
  • Nueces County Veterans Office
  • Social Services Department
  • Nueces County CSCD

It begins at 9:00 a.m. and runs until 2:00 p.m. Representatives will be available to discuss positions and there may be "on the spot" interviews.

