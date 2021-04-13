Nike Wants your Old Shoes

As springtime rolls around, many people will be looking to clean our their closets, and if you happen to have a pair of Nike shoes sitting around that you're not getting use out of anymore, you might be able to give them back!

The company announcing Monday that it's accepting newly-bought shoes which have been gently worn or have a manufacturing flaw.

Shoes must be returned within a 60 day window from the date of purchase.

The company planning to clean the shoes up and re sell them at select stores for bargain prices.

Nike says it is starting this program as a way to help reduce its carbon footprint.

Right now 8 Nike stores in the United States are selling refurbished shoes, but there are plans to sell them at 15 locations by the end of April.

So if your swooshes are gathering dust, consider giving them up for a good cause.