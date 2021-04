Never-before heard music by Prince is being released 5 years after his death. The Prince estate and Legacy Recordings has announced the release of "Welcome 2 America." Prince wrote and recorded the album before a 2010 tour, but it was never made public.

The title track "Welcome 2 America" is already streaming on several platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. The album drops July 30, 2021.

Prince died in April of 2016 after accidentally overdosing on the opioid fentanyl.